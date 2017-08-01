UPDATE: Missing Collins mother, kids found safe

UPDATE: Collins Police have confirmed that a missing woman and her two children have been found safe.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Earlier reports:

The investigation into a missing woman and her two children from Collins is still ongoing according to authorities.

Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder said they have received new information on Nicole Sanford, and her daughters Jasmine Elizabeth Menjivar, 8, and Alexis Sophia Menjivar, 6, who were reported missing over the weekend.

“They were last seen on Friday, July 28th, at the Keith’s Superstore in Mount Olive, they got a ride there from someone, and were seen in the store buying snacks and things,” said Ponder. “They didn’t appear to be in any type of danger or anything like that, and they left headed north on 49 with a family friend in a white vehicle.”

If you have any information, contact Collins Police at 601-765-6541.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.