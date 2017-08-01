Luncheon held for seniors ahead of National Night Out events

A luncheon was held Tuesday with Hub City authorities leading up to National Night Out events.

The luncheon was held at the police and fire training academy and was geared toward the senior community.

The message was about promoting safety awareness giving them an opportunity to network.

A few Hattiesburg fire and Hattiesburg police officers spoke to the crowd of about 100 people about their jobs and their role in the community.

"We have this event so that they can learn about opportunities in their city and it gives us an opportunity to educate them on things that are out there, things that could harm them in terms of fraud, or abuse," said Barker. "It really gives us an opportunity to reach a group of people Who have already given so much to our city."

There will be neighborhood association events known as "parties with a purpose all around the city.

Barker said the whole theme of National Night Out is to encourage and grow the partnership in the relationship between law enforcement and public safety in individual communities.

"Our law-enforcement does better when they have a strong relationship with the neighborhoods," Barker said. "That's why we encourage everyone to reach out to their law enforcement when they know that something is going on that shouldn't"

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.



