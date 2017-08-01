Public Service Commission passes "Hire Mississippi" rule

The Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously passed the “Hire Mississippi” rule, a measure designed to bring more Mississippi businesses to the market of utility contracts on Tuesday.

The rule, introduced by Chairman Brandon Presley in May, requires much more aggressive notification and reporting requirements by rate-regulated, investor-owned utilities to track when and how the companies are reaching out to Mississippi contractors.

The stated goal of Hire Mississippi is a more transparent and open bid process targeted at Mississippians in order to boost economic development in the state.

Hire Mississippi requires that:

Utilities must proactively reach out and assist potential Mississippi contractors by explaining the bidding process, qualifications and other procurement practices and procedures.

Certain large contracts must be broken up into separate, smaller scoped contracts to accommodate more bidders.

In filings before the Commission, if an out-of-state firm is selected for a project, the company must explain how they reached that decision.

One of the key innovations in the rule to ensure that Mississippi contractors are made aware of opportunities is the Hire Mississippi List.

At least four times a year, the utilities will be required to publish notice in newspapers across their territory requesting that local contractors submit their business to be on the list.

Mississippi companies on the Hire Mississippi List will receive additional notification of any known upcoming bids for contracts over $200,000 within the scope of goods or services they furnish.

Further, no contract will be awarded to any prime contractor without the utility first providing the prime contractor the utility’s Hire Mississippi List for consideration in awarding subcontracts.

The Hire Mississippi List will give utilities and ratepayers the advantage of a more competitive bid process and will provide additional, state-specific information to increase transparency in bidding.

The Commission anticipates that the Hire Mississippi Rule will have far-reaching significance for economic development in the state. According to an economic impact statement prepared by an economist on the Public Utilities Staff, total capital and operating and maintenance expenses of the utilities were about $810 million in 2016. Expenditures within Mississippi is estimated to fall in the range of 20-30 percent (one small company is an outlier, spending almost 70 % within Mississippi), but it should be realized that these estimates are not precise.

As Mississippians are given greater and more transparent access to the massive economies of the public utility industry, students will begin to envision new career paths that induce them to remain in Mississippi, businesses will form with the knowledge that due consideration will be given to their bids, communities will see jobs and infrastructure come that may not have otherwise, and the state will see all of this growth develop into increased revenue to fund its government.

“I am so sick and tired of seeing out of state car tags on construction sites in my Mississippi when I know that Mississippians are footing the bill for those projects. I have zero doubt that MISSISSIPPI companies could be doing that work if they were given the chance,” Chairman Brandon Presley said. “My goal is to tear down the glass wall surrounding these multi-million dollar contracts and give Mississippi companies the chance at getting that work.”

“For Mississippi’s economy to grow, we need our young people to stay in the state and work. With this new rule, our hope is that more Mississippians will have an opportunity to earn a living in any corner of the state,” said Central District Commissioner Cecil Brown.

The Commission will annually review compliance with all aspects of the Hire Mississippi Rule.

