Poplarville man pleads guilty to child exploitation

A Poplarville man pleaded guilty to child exploitation.

Darryl Warner III, 23, originally from Picayune, appeared Monday before Pearl River County Circuit Court Judge Claiborne McDonald.

Judge McDonald scheduled a sentencing hearing for Friday, August 11, at 9:00 a.m. Warner faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Warner was arrested April 5, 2016, after being found in possession of child sexual abuse images of children under the age of eight. He was arrested by Investigator Wayne Lynch of the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office and the Picayune Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.

