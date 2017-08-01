Jefferson Davis County High School prepared for school year after consolidation

Friday will mark a new era for the Jefferson Davis County School District. It’s the first day for the new Jefferson Davis county High School.

The consolidation of Bassfield and Prentiss High School made it possible for this to happen, and Superintendent Will Russell said it’s taken a long time to get to this point.

“This is something that has been talked about for years. The school board made the decision to move forward, and we’ve been very excited with the planning that we’ve done,” said Russell.

The school is looking forward to the new era for their students and the faculty.

“This is going afford us to be more resourceful, which will lead us to be more effective with how we educate children,” said Russell.

Principal Will Wheat spoke about the goals for the upcoming school year.

“We are going to continue to make students college and career ready. So, when they leave high school, they will be prepared to go to college or the workforce,” said Wheat.

The support from the community has made this a smooth transition, and Principal Wheat could not be happier with the response.

“We couldn’t do it without the support from the community. The students, the parents, and the stakeholders in the community have been very instrumental in this process and we’re grateful for it,” said Wheat.

Students like Janiya James are excited as well. When they return, they will be greeted with new school colors, and a new mascot.

“I’m very excited because I get to meet new people. I get to experience something new with different people, from different places,” said Janiya James.

