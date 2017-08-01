Sumrall police chief resigns

The former Sumrall police chief's last day in his position was last Tuesday.

Sumrall Mayor, Heath Sumrall, said Chris Dungan resigned after holding the position for around seven years.

"There were a lot of changes going on, and he just felt it was time for a change," Heath said.

The Sumrall Police Department will be taking applications for the position until August 15th.

