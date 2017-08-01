Hattiesburg doctor introduces new fat-burning technology

The Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously passed the “Hire Mississippi” rule, a measure designed to bring more Mississippi businesses to the market of utility contracts on Tuesday.More >>
A Poplarville man has pleaded guilty to child exploitation.More >>
Friday August 4th will mark a new era for the Jefferson Davis county school district.More >>
The former Sumrall police chief's last day in his position was last Tuesday. Sumrall Mayor, Heath Sumrall, said Chris Dungan resigned after holding the position for around seven years.More >>
