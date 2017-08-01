Hattiesburg man charged with 8 sex crimes

A Hattiesburg man was charged with multiple sex crimes after two victims came forward with allegations of incidents that occurred 20 years ago in Louisiana.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, Robert “Bobby” Deleon, 50, was charged with four counts each of aggravated incest and sexual battery.

Juvenile detectives opened an investigation when two victims came forward with the allegations, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff.

The sheriff said the investigators made contact with Deleon on Tuesday in Mississippi, and questioned him about the incidents.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody and booked into the Hinds County jail in Mississippi.

On Wednesday July 26 he was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked per the warrant with four counts of aggravated incest and four counts of sexual battery, according to the sheriff.

He was released early Thursday morning after posting $200,000 bond.

Deleon was a special teams coach at Oak Grove High School that left the district in 2015.

