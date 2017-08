A Perry County man lost his life in a car crash Monday night.

According to The Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the scene of an accident in the westbound lane of Highway 42 around 7:29 p.m.

Public Information Officer for Troop J Brent Barfield said that when deputies arrived they found Wayne Smith, 68.

Smith's vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree, according to Barfield.

Barfield said the Perry County Coroner pronounced Smith dead on scene.

The accident is still under investigation by MHP.

