Forecast: Very nice day expected but big changes on the way.

Good Tuesday morning everyone.

We started off this morning in the 60s in many locations! Almost unheard of for the first day of August in the Pine Belt.

For today, expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with a very slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Things really go down hill beginning on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms expected and this pattern is forecast to last into the weekend and likely beyond.

Temperatures through the period will likely remain in the 80s for highs and 70s for lows.