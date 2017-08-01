Forecast: Very nice day expected but big changes on the way.

New colors, new mascot and a new school highlight Jefferson Davis County's 2017 football season as Bassfield High and Prentiss High consolidate in the Jaguars' inaugural season.More >>
New colors, new mascot and a new school highlight Jefferson Davis County's 2017 football season as Bassfield High and Prentiss High consolidate in the Jaguars' inaugural season.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker attended the League of Women Voters Meeting at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center Monday.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker attended the League of Women Voters Meeting at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center Monday.More >>