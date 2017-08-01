Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuyer Workshop Set for Hattiesburg

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Mississippi Home of Your Own (HOYO) will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Saturday, Aug. 12, for any residents in Forrest and surrounding counties interested in buying a home. The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church at 2420 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.

In its 20th year of service to Mississippi families, HOYO is an award-winning program of The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies. HOYO empowers people with and without disabilities to reach their individual dreams of owning and maintaining their own homes. Since 1997, HOYO has assisted more than 685 families in 65 Mississippi counties in becoming homeowners.

Forgivable deferred loans based upon need are currently available to eligible borrowers with disabilities in designated areas of the state through HOYO. More information about these grants will be available at the workshop.

HOYO focuses on creating a support system that identifies potential homebuyers, analyzes their housing needs and financial capacity and prepares them for homeownership. Applicants of the HOYO program must attend homebuyer education seminars to be considered for financial assistance in purchasing a home.

For more information or to pre-register for the free homebuyer education seminar, call Heather Steele at the Institute for Disability Studies at 601.266.4097.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.