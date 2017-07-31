Women's world checker championships and Men's World qualifier held in Petal

The International Checker Hall of Fame is hosting a world championship event at it's location in Petal this week.

Opening ceremony for the Women's World Checker Championships was this morning and the Men's World Qualifier began this afternoon.

Checkers Hall of Fame founder Charles Walker said that a fire destroyed around 18,000 square feet of the facility in 2007 and much of the Hall of Fame memorabilia was lost in the blaze. The main checkers hall was still intact and remains as the location for the tournament.

"We have people coming from different countries to compete for the women's world championship and also the men's qualifier," said International Checkers Hall of Fame founder Charles Walker. "Which the man that wins the qualifier will have an opportunity to compete with the world champion at this time."

Walker says that attendance is free to the public, and those who stay to watch the historical event are asked to please remain silent to allow the players to concentrate.

Three former world champions and a three-time Ladies World Champion competed this week, according to Richard Beckwith of the World Checkers Draughts Federation.

The Checkers Hall of Fame is located at 220 Lynn Ray Road in Petal.

