Mississippi mayor stars in 'Small Town, Big Mayor' TV series

A small-town Mississippi mayor will be starring in a new television show premiering on the UP network this week.

"Small Town, Big Mayor" will debut on UP on Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 p.m. The show features D'lo Mayor John Henry Berry and other residents as he tries to revitalize his beloved hometown with his 95-point plant.

“D’lo is a modern-day Mayberry,” Berry said laughing as he described his quirky community.

Berry was born in a hospital less than two miles down the road and brought home to the very house he and his family live in today. The house sits across the street from the tiny D’lo town hall, with neighbors within walking distance in each direction.

John Henry Berry is not your typical mayor. Aside from having his own television show, he is much more hands-on than most mayors you would encounter. He can often be found getting his hands dirty for the city or a neighbor in need of assistance. This includes digging up old waterlines, electrical work, maintenance, landscape, fighting fires, and even chasing down an animal on the loose every now and then.

His wife, Angie, likes to say that if he worked half as hard in private industry as he did for D’lo, they would be millionaires. But John Henry is not in it for the money.

“Everybody helps everybody around here," Berry said. "There’s not a lot of money here. So I need to be the hands-on guy to be a better mayor. We don’t outsource anything. If something needs to be done, we do it."

His family has been a part of D’lo for over a century. His great grandfather, Robert Lee Mangum, became a city alderman in 1908. His grandmother, Irene Mangum, served as the town clerk. That, and an old, rusted waterline delivering dirty drinking water to his home, convinced him to run for mayor in 2009.

After living in D’lo most of his life, Berry decided he could serve the city better as mayor. “I wanted to help D’lo be better," Berry said. "There’s always something that needs to be done."

"I want people to know that small-town USA still exists," Berry said. "We still help each other. If Americans would help each other more often, this would be a much better place to be."

For more information on "Small Town, Big Mayor," visit UP's website.

Also, watch the show's trailer here:

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.