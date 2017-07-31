Laurel man charged with bank burglary

A Laurel man has been charged in connection to a bank burglary, according to police.

On Saturday officers were dispatched to the Trustmark Bank located at 3145 Audubon Drive in reference to a burglary complaint.

According to LPD, after officers arrived they tracked the suspect from the building.

A short time later, Waushekia Davis, 21, was apprehended on Northview Drive by K-9 Johnny.

According to LPD, nothing was stolen during the burglary, but Davis does face one count of burglary.

Davis will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Monday.

Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.