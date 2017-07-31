Waynesboro officials investigating suspicious playground fire

Officials in Waynesboro are investigating what they say is a suspicious fire at a playground.

The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a report of fire on the playground over the weekend.

The fire involved a piece of equipment constructed of metal and plastic.

The Waynesboro Police immediately began looking to determine what happened.

The playground equipment was installed two years ago and be will be replaced as a result of the fire.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.