South Central Behavioral Health Services providing individual, family counseling at new facility

LAUREL (WDAM) – South Central Behavioral Health Services recently relocated to a new facility at 2002-D Highway 15 North. For more on July 31st's interview with Brett Cutrer, a therapist at SCBHS, visit www.scrmc.com/clinics/south-central-behavioral-health-services or call 601-426-9614.
A Laurel man has been charged in connection to a bank burglary, according to police.More >>
Officials in Waynesboro are investigating what they say is a suspicious fire at a playground.More >>
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.More >>
The second season of Home Town began filming in Laurel Monday.More >>
