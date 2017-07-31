Lamar County Community Shelter hosting benefit for Lynne Touchstone Ford

PURVIS (WDAM) – A benefit concert for Lynne Touchstone Ford takes place August 5 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Lamar County Community Shelter, located at 99 Central Industrial Road. The event will feature live music from several Gospel and bluegrass acts – as well as concessions and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit Ford's medical expenses as she is battling cancer. For more details, call 601-270-2709 or 601-408-5965.

