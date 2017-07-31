Local League of Women Voters chapter welcomes Hattiesburg's new mayor to meeting

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - The League of Women Voters - Pine Belt welcomes Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker to tonight's meeting, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, located at 220 West Front Street. The new mayor will discuss issues related to the Hub City and the rest of the Pine Belt. Like https://www.facebook.com/leagueofwomanvoterspinebelt or call 601-818-7091 for more details.



