Local League of Women Voters chapter welcomes Hattiesburg's new mayor to meeting

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) - The League of Women Voters - Pine Belt welcomes Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker to tonight's meeting, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, located at 220 West Front Street. The new mayor will discuss issues related to the Hub City and the rest of the Pine Belt. Like https://www.facebook.com/leagueofwomanvoterspinebelt or call 601-818-7091 for more details.
A Laurel man has been charged in connection to a bank burglary, according to police.More >>
Officials in Waynesboro are investigating what they say is a suspicious fire at a playground.More >>
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.More >>
The second season of Home Town began filming in Laurel Monday.More >>
Painted rocks are popping up all over the Pine Belt as a way to spread cheer and kindness.More >>
