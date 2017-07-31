Moselle Water Association issues boil water notice

JONES COUNTY (WDAM) - Moselle Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Vineyard Loop, BB&H Road, Moselle Bounds Road, John Everette Road, McDuffie Road and Hood Street. This also affects customers on Moselle Oak Grove Road between the railroad tracks and Highway 11 – and Highway 11 between Hood Street and Moselle Road. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-498-5592.



