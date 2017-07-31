Police: Mother, 2 daughters reported missing in Collins

Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.

Nicole Sanford, 29, Jasmine Elizabeth Menjivar, 8, and Alexis Sophia Menjivar, 6, were last seen Friday, July 28th, around noon according to Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder.

“She was last seen with her children buying clothes at a mission store here in Collins,” said Ponder.

Ponder added that she is not in her vehicle, that it was found broken down at a convenient store in Collins.

“When they were last seen, the kids were seen on bicycles and Nicole was walking with them,” said Ponder. “We have been conducting the investigation, and right now there is no sign of foul play that we have seen, they are just missing, and we need help locating them.”

If you have any information, contact Collins Police at 601-765-6541.

