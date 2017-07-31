'Home Town' season two begins filming

The second season of Home Town began filming in Laurel Monday.

Ben and Erin Napier of Laurel became the next HGTV smash hit with their show surrounding renovating historic homes in South Mississippi.

The show's first season began filming in May 2015. Shortly after the season ended, it was renewed for a second season.

Erin Napier took to Instagram to announce that cameras are now rolling for season two filming.

A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

The release date of the second season has not been announced, but Home Town fans will be waiting impatiently for the next season's air date.

