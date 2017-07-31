Forecast: Sunny and warm weather expected today.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

Today and Tuesday look to be mainly sunny and warm with highs around 90 or so each day. Not much rain is expected over the new few days as well.

If we are lucky we will dip down into the 60s over the area tonight. Not bad for the first day of August in Mississippi.

As we head later into the week it appears our ran chances will begin to go up on Thursday and last into the weekend.

Don't be upset if your hear about a tropical depression in the gulf. Tropical Depression #6 formed early this morning and is forecast the state of Florida and emerge into the Atlantic. IT IS NOT COMING OUR WAY!!!!! No need to worry!