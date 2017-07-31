USM Honored as School of Distinction for Online Degree Programs

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi has been honored as a School of Distinction by online resource guide BestColleges.com. The inaugural list recognizes colleges and universities that lead the way in online education through a diverse selection of accessible and rigorous academic programs.

Of the more than 3,500 not-for-profit colleges and universities nationwide, more than 2,100 offer online degree programs; of these, only 115 schools qualified for the site’s Schools of Distinction list. These top-performing institutions are consistently represented across the site’s program rankings for their academic quality, affordability, and online learning opportunities.

The Schools of Distinction have devoted time, energy, and resources to developing quality online programs, meeting a growing trend in higher education. These institutions are singled out for their hard work in providing flexible, customized learning alternatives for today’s nontraditional students.

To see the complete list of honorees, visit: http://www.bestcolleges.com/features/top-online-schools/schools-of-distinction/

To learn more about USM’s online degree programs, call 601.266.5518 or visit: https://online.usm.edu/

