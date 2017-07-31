JCJC football players committed to Division I programs

As Jones County Junior College works toward the 2017 football season, several Bobcats have already committed to four-year programs over the summer.

South Jones alum and JCJC sophomore running back Scott Phillips committed to Ole Miss. Redshirt freshman defensive back Deontai Williams is committed to the University of Florida.

With Division I football in sight a number of Bobcats, second-year head coach Steve Buckley said it's important for his players to remain focused on the upcoming junior college season.

"They'll drop them on their head in a heartbeat," Buckley said. "Recruiting's so different now. If they don't perform, if something comes up off the field, academically, that scholarship's null and void until they've signed the paper. We try to recruit a high-character kid that you don't have to worry about that. Jones [County Junior College] is important to them which is important to us. We recruit kids that come here for three reasons: They were either a non-qualifier or they were a qualifier who was not recruited, or they're a transfer kid. And they know they've got to perform in every area we've talked about to get out of here in December. So, that's not an issue. They stay motivated."

