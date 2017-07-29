WCU med school hosts eighth White Coat Ceremony for new students

William Carey University has officially welcomed dozens of new students to its medical school.More >>
William Carey University has officially welcomed dozens of new students to its medical school.More >>
Even now, at 5 feet, 8 inches, and 176 pounds, Levi Walker, physically, never has been the biggest man on the football field. He simply tries to play like it.More >>
Even now, at 5 feet, 8 inches, and 176 pounds, Levi Walker, physically, never has been the biggest man on the football field. He simply tries to play like it.More >>
Little seems to have changed for Ito Smith. The University of Southern Mississippi senior running back will remain the main cog in the Golden Eagles’ offense as well as the number one target of every opponent’s defensive game. “Ito understands he has to do his job,” USM coach Jay Hopson said after another three-hour preseason practice on a sticky Friday morning. “He’s a big part of what we do, and that’s just the reality of Ito. He’s ...More >>
Little seems to have changed for Ito Smith. The University of Southern Mississippi senior running back will remain the main cog in the Golden Eagles’ offense as well as the number one target of every opponent’s defensive game. “Ito understands he has to do his job,” USM coach Jay Hopson said after another three-hour preseason practice on a sticky Friday morning. “He’s a big part of what we do, and that’s just the reality of Ito. He’s ...More >>
In two years of high school ball Dannis Jackson has made a name for himself as one of the state’s top wide outs. This status hasn’t changed. But, there is something different this summer.More >>
In two years of high school ball Dannis Jackson has made a name for himself as one of the state’s top wide outs. This status hasn’t changed. But, there is something different this summer.More >>