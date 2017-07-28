Hattiesburg City Council approves Mt. Carmel Church demolition b - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg City Council approves Mt. Carmel Church demolition bids

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

On Friday the Hattiesburg City Council approved a motion that allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a portion of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

The council voted 4-1 in favor of the motion during a special called meeting, with only Deborah Delgado opposing the plan. The approved plan allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a single church building located on Main Street. 

Currently, a portion of North Main Street is closed due to the "state of imminent danger" of the structure. The building in question is Building B, or the old school. Friday's vote allows the Council to have demolition expenses ready for the public hearing, in case they decide to go through with demolition. 

Hattiesburg Code Enforcement Manager Mark Jordan determined that the building is in "imminent danger of collapse," and the Fire Marshal agreed. 

The demolition job will be advertised for two weeks, with actual bidding not opening until the end of August.

Earlier this month the Council approved a public hearing to discuss the future of Mt. Carmel Church, which is set for August 15. No decision will be made until that date.

