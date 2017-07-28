Hattiesburg City Council approves Mt. Carmel Church demolition bids

On Friday the Hattiesburg City Council approved a motion that allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a portion of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the motion during a special called meeting, with only Deborah Delgado opposing the plan. The approved plan allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a single building of the church located on Main Street. Currently, a portion of North Main...More >>
On Friday the Hattiesburg City Council approved a motion that allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a portion of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the motion during a special called meeting, with only Deborah Delgado opposing the plan. The approved plan allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a single building of the church located on Main Street. Currently, a portion of North Main...More >>
C Spire in Hattiesburg celebrated 'Customer appreciation day' on Friday with food, door prizes, special offers and the first guest appearance of Pepper, a humanoid robot. Pepper has a tablet fixed to the front of her chest and greeted customers as they entered the Hardy Street store, according to C Spire Market Manager Robert Gooch. “Robotics and artificial intelligence are the next big frontiers in technology, and C Spire intends to be a leader in helping consumers experience...More >>
C Spire in Hattiesburg celebrated 'Customer appreciation day' on Friday with food, door prizes, special offers and the first guest appearance of Pepper, a humanoid robot. Pepper has a tablet fixed to the front of her chest and greeted customers as they entered the Hardy Street store, according to C Spire Market Manager Robert Gooch. “Robotics and artificial intelligence are the next big frontiers in technology, and C Spire intends to be a leader in helping consumers experience...More >>
Parents and retailers alike will benefit from the annual Mississippi Tax Free Holiday, which began just after midnight Friday.More >>
Parents and retailers alike will benefit from the annual Mississippi Tax Free Holiday, which began just after midnight Friday.More >>
UPDATE: Perry County authorities have identified the victim in Thursday night’s shooting as Hugo Hugger, which has ties to the shooter, and a missing woman in the county.More >>
UPDATE: Perry County authorities have identified the victim in Thursday night’s shooting as Hugo Hugger, which has ties to the shooter, and a missing woman in the county.More >>
The Hattiesburg City Council has called a special called meeting to approve a plan for the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church demolition project.More >>
The Hattiesburg City Council has called a special called meeting to approve a plan for the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church demolition project.More >>