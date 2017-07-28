C Spire celebrates 'Customer Appreciation Day' with humanoid rob - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

C Spire celebrates 'Customer Appreciation Day' with humanoid robot

Pepper made her debut at the Hattiesburg C Spire on Friday. Source: C Spire Pepper made her debut at the Hattiesburg C Spire on Friday. Source: C Spire
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

C Spire in Hattiesburg celebrated 'Customer appreciation day' on Friday with food, door prizes, special offers and the first guest appearance of Pepper, a humanoid robot.

Pepper greeted customers as they entered the Hardy Street store on Friday, according to C Spire Market Manager Robert Gooch.

“Robotics and artificial intelligence are the next big frontiers in technology, and C Spire intends to be a leader in helping consumers experience all the benefits of the coming golden age of personal service,” Gooch said. “We want to make sure that robotics and AI work for our customers and help improve their quality of life.”

The four-foot-tall robot has a tablet fixed to the front of her chest and a body and arms that move in 17 directions. Pepper's head is filled with sensors and doe-like eyes that can sense if you're happy or sad. She can also detect a problem from the tone of your voice. 

C Spire has partnered with the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education, and Pepper will be helping out by encouraging customers to donate school supplies for students.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg City Council approves Mt. Carmel Church demolition bids

    Hattiesburg City Council approves Mt. Carmel Church demolition bids

    Friday, July 28 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 22:38:25 GMT

    On Friday the Hattiesburg City Council approved a motion that allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a portion of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the motion during a special called meeting, with only Deborah Delgado opposing the plan. The approved plan allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a single building of the church located on Main Street.  Currently, a portion of North Main...

    More >>

    On Friday the Hattiesburg City Council approved a motion that allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a portion of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the motion during a special called meeting, with only Deborah Delgado opposing the plan. The approved plan allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a single building of the church located on Main Street.  Currently, a portion of North Main...

    More >>

  • C Spire celebrates 'Customer Appreciation Day' with humanoid robot

    C Spire celebrates 'Customer Appreciation Day' with humanoid robot

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:00:25 GMT

    C Spire in Hattiesburg celebrated 'Customer appreciation day' on Friday with food, door prizes, special offers and the first guest appearance of Pepper, a humanoid robot. Pepper has a tablet fixed to the front of her chest and greeted customers as they entered the Hardy Street store, according to C Spire Market Manager Robert Gooch. “Robotics and artificial intelligence are the next big frontiers in technology, and C Spire intends to be a leader in helping consumers experience...

    More >>

    C Spire in Hattiesburg celebrated 'Customer appreciation day' on Friday with food, door prizes, special offers and the first guest appearance of Pepper, a humanoid robot. Pepper has a tablet fixed to the front of her chest and greeted customers as they entered the Hardy Street store, according to C Spire Market Manager Robert Gooch. “Robotics and artificial intelligence are the next big frontiers in technology, and C Spire intends to be a leader in helping consumers experience...

    More >>

  • Mississippi Tax Free Holiday begins

    Mississippi Tax Free Holiday begins

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:40:46 GMT
    Parents and retailers alike will benefit from the annual Mississippi Tax Free Holiday, which began just after midnight Thursday. SourceParents and retailers alike will benefit from the annual Mississippi Tax Free Holiday, which began just after midnight Thursday. Source

    Parents and retailers alike will benefit from the annual Mississippi Tax Free Holiday, which began just after midnight Friday. 

    More >>

    Parents and retailers alike will benefit from the annual Mississippi Tax Free Holiday, which began just after midnight Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly