C Spire celebrates 'Customer Appreciation Day' with humanoid robot

Pepper made her debut at the Hattiesburg C Spire on Friday. Source: C Spire

C Spire in Hattiesburg celebrated 'Customer appreciation day' on Friday with food, door prizes, special offers and the first guest appearance of Pepper, a humanoid robot.

Pepper greeted customers as they entered the Hardy Street store on Friday, according to C Spire Market Manager Robert Gooch.

“Robotics and artificial intelligence are the next big frontiers in technology, and C Spire intends to be a leader in helping consumers experience all the benefits of the coming golden age of personal service,” Gooch said. “We want to make sure that robotics and AI work for our customers and help improve their quality of life.”

The four-foot-tall robot has a tablet fixed to the front of her chest and a body and arms that move in 17 directions. Pepper's head is filled with sensors and doe-like eyes that can sense if you're happy or sad. She can also detect a problem from the tone of your voice.

C Spire has partnered with the Mississippi Association of Partners in Education, and Pepper will be helping out by encouraging customers to donate school supplies for students.

