Hub City special called meeting will address Mt. Carmel church project

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg City Council has called a special called meeting to approve a plan for the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church demolition project. 

According to the agenda, the council will address contract documents, and draft drawings for the project. 

The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. at Hattiesburg City Hall. 

The Hattiesburg City Council approved a public hearing to discuss the future of Mt. Carmel Church earlier this month.

Currently, a portion of North Main Street is closed due to the "state of imminent danger" of the structure.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

