Hub City special called meeting will address Mt. Carmel church project

Hattiesburg city officials announced Thursday plans to close three roads surrounding Mount Carmel Baptist Church in the Hub City.

City to close roads by Mt. Carmel Baptist Church due to building collapse risk

The Hattiesburg City Council has called a special called meeting to approve a plan for the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church demolition project.

According to the agenda, the council will address contract documents, and draft drawings for the project.

The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. at Hattiesburg City Hall.

The Hattiesburg City Council approved a public hearing to discuss the future of Mt. Carmel Church earlier this month.

Currently, a portion of North Main Street is closed due to the "state of imminent danger" of the structure.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

