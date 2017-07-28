Residents donate 341 units of blood in annual Blood Bowl Bash - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Residents donate 341 units of blood in annual Blood Bowl Bash

Blood Bowl Bash. Source: WDAM Blood Bowl Bash. Source: WDAM
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

The WDAM and United Blood Services annual Blood Bowl Bash results are in. 

Over a total of three days and seven blood drives, 341 unites of blood were collected for those in need. 

The top three communities that donated were: 

  • Laurel
  • Columbia
  • Waynesboro. 

We thank everyone who gave blood and are excited for next year's blood bowl! 

