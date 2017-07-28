Sweet Peppers in Laurel closes

Sweet Peppers employees said they are getting paid for their last week of work. Source: WDAM

The Sweet Peppers Deli in Laurel closed Tuesday.

Signs were posted outside of the building that read ,"Sweet Peppers Deli will be permanently closed for business, we apologize for any inconvenience."

Employees said that they were not notified about the closure, but are being paid their last pay checks.

Seven On Your Side reached out to the manager of the restaurant but were unable to reach him for comment.

Sweet Peppers corporation said that the restaurant was a franchisee, and they were unable to comment on any business conducted by the location.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.