1 jailed, 1 injured in Perry County shooting

Two people involved in a multi-million-dollar compounding pharmacy healthcare fraud scheme that involves hundreds of additional defendants, pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this week.More >>
One man is behind bars and another is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Perry County. Cyrus J. Street, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and currently booked in the Perry County Jail.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett is supporting and expected to request approval on an academic reorganization plan for the school.More >>
The Pine Belt Pastor's Coalition and local principles are asking you to donate hand sanitizer, pencils, disinfecting wipes, tissues and disinfecting spray.More >>
Call 601-545-6083 for more details.More >>
