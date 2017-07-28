1 jailed, 1 injured in Perry County shooting

One man is behind bars and another is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Perry County.

Cyrus J. Street, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and currently booked in the Perry County Jail.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, deputies along with New Augusta Police responded to a report of a shooting on Forest Lake Road around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

“When we got on scene, we found a male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head at the residence,” said Nobles. “We secured the scene, because initial reports said the shooter could possibly be inside, so once we secured the scene our initial investigation was able to begin.”

Street was arrested late Thursday night by Lucedale and Perry County authorities according to Nobles.

Nobles said the victim was air-lifted from the scene by Rescue 7 to Forrest General Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

As of right now the circumstances that lead to the story are still under investigation.

