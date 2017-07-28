USM President will ask for approval of reorganization plan

University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett is supporting and expected to request approval on an academic reorganization plan for the university.

WDAM 7 News obtained an email Bennett sent to faculty and staff Thursday saying he intends to recommend the State Institutions of Higher Learning board of trustees approve the plan at the earliest opportunity.

"I am proud that USM was able to develop this new pathway for Academic Affairs to grow into our promising future while so many institutions across the country are struggling with how to address common challenges we face," wrote Bennett.

The plan, named "Vision 2020," would decrease the number of colleges on campus from six to four. According to the email, Bennett expects approval of the plan early in the fall semester. According to the plan, reducing the number of colleges will "reduce administrative costs and promote additional efficiencies, as we (USM) move from a department-based structure to one rooted in broader schools."

Under the plan the four colleges would be College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education and Human Sciences, and College of Nursing and Health Professions. This plan would combine the College of Arts and Letters and College of Science and Tech and eliminate the College of Health.

