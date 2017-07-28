Cram-A-Van event is asking for your donations to help school children in the Pine Belt

The Pine Belt Pastor's Coalition and local principles are asking residents to donate classroom necessities for teachers this year.

Items needed include hand sanitizer, pencils, disinfecting wipes, tissues and disinfecting spray. These items in particular, help keep the classrooms clean, kids healthy and attendance up.

"Keeping students in school and improving student achievement, so that we can move forward and move our students to the next level," said Rowan Elementary principle, Donna Scott.

On Friday, the drop off location is outside of Turtle Creek Mall by Office Depot from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cram-A-Van will be at the UPS store on Why 49 by Walmart from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"It's our responsibility, all of our responsibility to educate our children in the Hattiesburg-area," said Pastor Dwayne Higgason. "We ask anybody, if you have kids or not, to come and help donate and help make a better atmosphere for our local classrooms."

