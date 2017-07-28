Forrest County Extension Office offering courses in growing business on Facebook

(The following is a press release from the Forrest County Office of the Mississippi State University Extension. Call 601-545-6083 for more details.)
Bricks-To-Clicks is an economic development program that teaches businesses how to implement simple, online marketing plans that work. Bricks-To-Clicks’ Facebook marketing courses are a great start to focus your business using social media marketing.
The first course is Wednesday, August 23, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. This course will provide a step-by-step process to identify and market your business or community brand. The second course is Tuesday, August 29, 1:00 p.m-3:30 p.m. This course will provide participants with hands-on experience in using Facebook paid advertisements.
Both courses will take place at the Forrest County Extension Office, 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Registration is $30 per course and pre-registration is required. To register visit: http://brickstoclicks.extension.msstate.edu. Call 601-545-6083 for any additional questions.
Call 601-545-6083 for more details.More >>
Call 601-545-6083 for more details.More >>
Members of the Student Government Association (SGA) on The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus recently began a project that will inform many on the University’s beachfront campus for years to come.More >>
Members of the Student Government Association (SGA) on The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus recently began a project that will inform many on the University’s beachfront campus for years to come.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported there are now 12 cases of West Nile Virus in our state Thursday morning. Although, every case is serious, that number pales in comparison, to the 247 cases in 2012. Still, you have to put a human face onto these figures to really know what this virus is capable of doing. For the past five years, the lasting affects of West Nile have been overwhelming for the Courcelle family. "You see it in the movies. You don't ever think you...More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported there are now 12 cases of West Nile Virus in our state Thursday morning. Although, every case is serious, that number pales in comparison, to the 247 cases in 2012. Still, you have to put a human face onto these figures to really know what this virus is capable of doing. For the past five years, the lasting affects of West Nile have been overwhelming for the Courcelle family. "You see it in the movies. You don't ever think you...More >>
There are plenty of talented wide outs to emulate for high schoolers. All bring their own flavor to today’s game. Petal’s Natorian Watts, though, prefers to take it back a little.More >>
There are plenty of talented wide outs to emulate for high schoolers. All bring their own flavor to today’s game. Petal’s Natorian Watts, though, prefers to take it back a little.More >>