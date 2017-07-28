Forrest County Extension Office offering courses in growing business on Facebook

(The following is a press release from the Forrest County Office of the Mississippi State University Extension. Call 601-545-6083 for more details.)



Bricks-To-Clicks is an economic development program that teaches businesses how to implement simple, online marketing plans that work. Bricks-To-Clicks’ Facebook marketing courses are a great start to focus your business using social media marketing.

The first course is Wednesday, August 23, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. This course will provide a step-by-step process to identify and market your business or community brand. The second course is Tuesday, August 29, 1:00 p.m-3:30 p.m. This course will provide participants with hands-on experience in using Facebook paid advertisements.

Both courses will take place at the Forrest County Extension Office, 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Registration is $30 per course and pre-registration is required. To register visit: http://brickstoclicks.extension.msstate.edu. Call 601-545-6083 for any additional questions.