Road construction projects in the works for Hub City

Hattiesburg residents can expect to see more road construction projects around the Hub City.

One of Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker’s goals is repairing the infrastructure, with an emphasis on water, sewer and roadways.

“We know our city has infrastructure issues, and so our big focus is making sure that we are aggressive with the infrastructure needs, not only in road projects but water and sewer,” Barker said.

When it comes to street paving and road construction, Barker said he’s working to make every dollar count.

“We’re using innovative methods to try and make our dollars go as far as possible on these projects going up,” Barker said.

Some of those projects include North 34th, between the two recently constructed parking lots at the University of Southern Mississippi, South 37th, Briarcliff, and Elaine Circle.

“We are going to use the pavement preservation additive that’s going to extend the useful life when we do overlay a street," Barker said. “We have to get to the bottom of where our infrastructure needs lie.”

“We’re going on to pave a street that there’s not a water leak so we can fix that on the front end and so as we start to take some significant investments in water and sewer as well as our streets we are trying to that in a very holistic manner so that we do it one time and that’s it,” Barker said.

Barker said every neighborhood in the Hub City needs to see progress.

“I think it’s important that every neighborhood see progress every year, and so as we start to have our town hall meetings across the city, we want to develop a very scheduled plan going forward, not just one year, but three and five years out,” Barker said. “We want to make sure that we’re letting the public know what they can expect, with so many infrastructure improvements that’s going to bring delays and that’s going to alter traffic patterns and while we hope those stay at a minimum they do occur.”

Barker said some of the projects will last longer than others, but letting people know and giving them advance notice will give them hope for good things to come.

“So people know when their streets going to be paved, they know when there water and sewer lines will be replaced, and so being as upfront and transparent with the public as possible, that’s the goal of our administration,” Barker said.

