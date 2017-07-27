Bond set for church burglary suspects

Bond was set for two Jones County church burglary suspects on Thursday.

The two individuals, who authorities say are responsible for a rash of church burglaries, made their initial appearances in court on Thursday.



Roderick Zamora, 30 of Ovett, was positively identified by his parole officer. A search warrant was issued for his arrest. Zamora was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, at his mother’s residence in Ovett. He was later questioned about the burglaries and admitted to being involved.



Through the course of the investigation, Samantha Ballard, aka Samantha Bond, 26 of Ellisville, was identified as the second suspect involved in the burglaries. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody by the Ellisville Police Department for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.



Both individuals are charged with commercial burglary.



Zamora’s bond was set by Jones County Justice Court Judge Billie Graham at $20,000 for the Indian Springs Baptist Church burglary. He later went before a judge in Ellisville, for the Ellisville Church of Christ burglary, where his bond was set at $20,000. Total bond for Roderick Zamora is $40,000.



Meanwhile, Judge Graham set Ballard’s bond for the Indian Springs Church burglary at $5,000, while her bond for the Ellisville Church of Christ burglary was set at $10,000. Total bond for Samantha Ballard is $15,000.



The Ellisville Police Department and law enforcement officers were able to identify the suspects after surveillance video from Ellisville Church of Christ was released to WDAM, which aired during the newscast and viewer tips eventually led to their arrests.



Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge says that neither of the couple seemed to show any remorse for the crimes they allegedly committed.



“It’s just a sad day when you witness what we saw during their initial appearances, really no remorse from either party,” Hodge said, “He’s (Zamora) has been involved in more than one, I believe probably as many as seven church burglaries including here in Jones County,” Hodge continued, “He’s been in the penitentiary, served, I think five years in the penitentiary, he got out and went right back again, this is just a continual problem that we face on a day to day basis.”



This is an ongoing investigation and other arrests may be made.

