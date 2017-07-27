Jones County structure burns for second time - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County structure burns for second time

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Connect
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Jones County building burned for the second time in less than a year on Thursday morning. 

Glade, Powers, M&M and Ovett Volunteer Fire Departments responded a reported house fire on Geroge Boutwell Road off Highway 15 South. Firefighters found a home-converted-storage building fully involved and spreading to nearby woods, according to a Jones County Fire Council press release.

Initial reports said that no occupants were present at the time of the blaze and that the building had caught fire about eight months ago in 2016. The cause then was reported to be an electrical short in an extension cord running to the house, which is also believed to be the cause of today's fire. 

Firefighters managed to control the blaze before it spread to the woods and a nearby trailer, according to the release.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

