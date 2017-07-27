One person rescued from vehicle after head-on collision in Jones - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One person rescued from vehicle after head-on collision in Jones County

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Connect
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Thursday morning two-vehicle accident in Jones County trapped one driver in a vehicle with serious injuries.

Soso and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident around 5:30 a.m. on Feed Mill Road near Highway 28, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. Two heavily damaged vehicles were found blocking the roadway after an apparent head-on collision.

An adult, female driver was trapped inside a pickup truck with damage to its front. Soso Firefighters began extrication as more emergency personnel was called for assistance, including Pleasant Ridge firefighters, according to the release.

An hour later, the woman was rescued from the wreckage, and she was airlifted to a Hattiesburg hospital. The other driver sustained minor injuries. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • What is the Heat Index?

    What is the Heat Index?

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:34:33 GMT

    Heat Index, you hear Rex, Nick, & I talk about it nearly everyday in the summer. We all have a basic idea of what it is but do you know what it actually measures and why it's important? To answer these questions you have to know why it was invented. According to Daniel Lamb with the National Weather Service in Jackson, "Heat index was created to help measure the degree heat stress on humans that can occur with the combination of high temperatures and high humidity." An...

    More >>

    Heat Index, you hear Rex, Nick, & I talk about it nearly everyday in the summer. We all have a basic idea of what it is but do you know what it actually measures and why it's important? To answer these questions you have to know why it was invented. According to Daniel Lamb with the National Weather Service in Jackson, "Heat index was created to help measure the degree heat stress on humans that can occur with the combination of high temperatures and high humidity." An...

    More >>

  • Bond set for church burglary suspects

    Bond set for church burglary suspects

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:21:07 GMT
    Roderick ZamoraRoderick Zamora

    Bond was set for two Jones County church burglary suspects on Thursday.  The two individuals, who authorities say are responsible for a rash of church burglaries, made their initial appearances in court on Thursday.   Roderick Zamora, 30 of Ovett, was positively identified by his parole officer. A search warrant was issued for his arrest. Zamora was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, at his mother’s residence in Ovett. He was later questioned about the burglari...

    More >>

    Bond was set for two Jones County church burglary suspects on Thursday.  The two individuals, who authorities say are responsible for a rash of church burglaries, made their initial appearances in court on Thursday.   Roderick Zamora, 30 of Ovett, was positively identified by his parole officer. A search warrant was issued for his arrest. Zamora was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, at his mother’s residence in Ovett. He was later questioned about the burglari...

    More >>

  • Bond set for church burglary suspects

    Bond set for church burglary suspects

    •   
Powered by Frankly