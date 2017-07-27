One person rescued from vehicle after head-on collision in Jones County

A Thursday morning two-vehicle accident in Jones County trapped one driver in a vehicle with serious injuries.

Soso and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident around 5:30 a.m. on Feed Mill Road near Highway 28, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. Two heavily damaged vehicles were found blocking the roadway after an apparent head-on collision.

An adult, female driver was trapped inside a pickup truck with damage to its front. Soso Firefighters began extrication as more emergency personnel was called for assistance, including Pleasant Ridge firefighters, according to the release.

An hour later, the woman was rescued from the wreckage, and she was airlifted to a Hattiesburg hospital. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

