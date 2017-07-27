Guest Editorial: Homes for Hope for Children

This is a guest editorial by Michael Garrett

I’m Michael Garrett the executive director of Homes of Hope for Children. We are a privately funded Faith based ministry that does not accept any state or federal dollars. We provide homes to hurting boys and girls who need our ministry because of circumstances outside of their control. We keep sibling groups together and fight legal battles to protect children from dangerous situations and individuals.

Currently we have 3 homes for kids and will be opening our 4th home next year. The children we serve have done nothing wrong, it’s the adults in their life that have wronged them.

On Saturday August 12th you can support our ministry by attending our annual Silent/Live auction held at Southern Oaks in Hattiesburg. Tickets are just $20 for individuals and $30 per couple.

At the auction you will have a great opportunity to bid on items that you will probably be purchasing this year anyway.

Please call of our office at 769-456-7021 for more information.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.