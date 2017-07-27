2 jailed in Hub City armed robbery - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

2 jailed in Hub City armed robbery

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
William Jackson. Source: HPD William Jackson. Source: HPD
Angela Simmons. Source: HPD Angela Simmons. Source: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Two people are behind bars in connection to an armed robbery in the Hub City.

William Jackson, 30, turned himself into Hattiesburg police Thursday and was charged with one count of armed robbery.

According to Hattiesburg Police, Jackson, was wanted in connection to the armed robbery that occurred at Taco Bell at 4908 Hardy Street on Saturday, July 22., 2017.

Angela Simmons, 37, of Louin, Mississippi turned herself into Hattiesburg police on Wednesday, and was charged with hindering prosecution in connection to the armed robbery.

Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore said Simmons was an employee at Taco Bell, and Jackson’s girlfriend.

The investigation is ongoing according to McLemore.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • What is the Heat Index?

    What is the Heat Index?

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:34:33 GMT

    Heat Index, you hear Rex, Nick, & I talk about it nearly everyday in the summer. We all have a basic idea of what it is but do you know what it actually measures and why it's important? To answer these questions you have to know why it was invented. According to Daniel Lamb with the National Weather Service in Jackson, "Heat index was created to help measure the degree heat stress on humans that can occur with the combination of high temperatures and high humidity." An...

    More >>

    Heat Index, you hear Rex, Nick, & I talk about it nearly everyday in the summer. We all have a basic idea of what it is but do you know what it actually measures and why it's important? To answer these questions you have to know why it was invented. According to Daniel Lamb with the National Weather Service in Jackson, "Heat index was created to help measure the degree heat stress on humans that can occur with the combination of high temperatures and high humidity." An...

    More >>

  • Bond set for church burglary suspects

    Bond set for church burglary suspects

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:21:07 GMT
    Roderick ZamoraRoderick Zamora

    Bond was set for two Jones County church burglary suspects on Thursday.  The two individuals, who authorities say are responsible for a rash of church burglaries, made their initial appearances in court on Thursday.   Roderick Zamora, 30 of Ovett, was positively identified by his parole officer. A search warrant was issued for his arrest. Zamora was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, at his mother’s residence in Ovett. He was later questioned about the burglari...

    More >>

    Bond was set for two Jones County church burglary suspects on Thursday.  The two individuals, who authorities say are responsible for a rash of church burglaries, made their initial appearances in court on Thursday.   Roderick Zamora, 30 of Ovett, was positively identified by his parole officer. A search warrant was issued for his arrest. Zamora was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, at his mother’s residence in Ovett. He was later questioned about the burglari...

    More >>

  • Bond set for church burglary suspects

    Bond set for church burglary suspects

    •   
Powered by Frankly