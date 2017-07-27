2 jailed in Hub City armed robbery

Two people are behind bars in connection to an armed robbery in the Hub City.

William Jackson, 30, turned himself into Hattiesburg police Thursday and was charged with one count of armed robbery.

According to Hattiesburg Police, Jackson, was wanted in connection to the armed robbery that occurred at Taco Bell at 4908 Hardy Street on Saturday, July 22., 2017.

Angela Simmons, 37, of Louin, Mississippi turned herself into Hattiesburg police on Wednesday, and was charged with hindering prosecution in connection to the armed robbery.

Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore said Simmons was an employee at Taco Bell, and Jackson’s girlfriend.

The investigation is ongoing according to McLemore.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

