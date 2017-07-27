2 jailed in Hub City armed robbery

Heat Index, you hear Rex, Nick, & I talk about it nearly everyday in the summer. We all have a basic idea of what it is but do you know what it actually measures and why it's important? To answer these questions you have to know why it was invented. According to Daniel Lamb with the National Weather Service in Jackson, "Heat index was created to help measure the degree heat stress on humans that can occur with the combination of high temperatures and high humidity." An...More >>
Bond was set for two Jones County church burglary suspects on Thursday. The two individuals, who authorities say are responsible for a rash of church burglaries, made their initial appearances in court on Thursday. Roderick Zamora, 30 of Ovett, was positively identified by his parole officer. A search warrant was issued for his arrest. Zamora was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 26, at his mother's residence in Ovett. He was later questioned about the burglari
The City of Hattiesburg has turned off the water along Millbranch Road Thursday due to a break in the main water line.
