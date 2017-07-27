4-year-old girl in critical condition after mauled by pit bull

On yesterday afternoon a 4-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull in West Wayne County.

According to sources, she walked up to the dog and the dog "mauled" her.

She was airlifted and taken to a hospital in Jackson in critical condition, according to Wayne County Sheriff Department.

Further details on this story will be provided.

