4-year-old girl in critical condition after mauled by pit bull - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

4-year-old girl in critical condition after mauled by pit bull

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
4-year-old girl in critical condition after mauled by pit bull 4-year-old girl in critical condition after mauled by pit bull
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

 On yesterday afternoon a 4-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull in West Wayne County.

According to sources, she walked up to the dog and the dog "mauled" her.

She was airlifted and taken to a hospital in Jackson in critical condition, according to Wayne County Sheriff Department. 

Further details on this story will be provided.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved 

Powered by Frankly