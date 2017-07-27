Congressman Palazzo weighs in on transgender ban

Mississippi Republican Congressman Steven Palazzo took to Twitter, throwing his support behind President Donald Trump's proposed ban on transgender people from serving in the military. Palazzo's tweet says "I stand with @POTUS on this decision. We need to allow our military to focus on keeping America safe, not social engineering."

Palazzo also posted a statement on his Facebook page saying in part, "For far too long, our military has been led by individuals more concerned about the political message of inclusion for all, rather than the safety and security of this nation."

Palazzo, who is a National Guard reservist, represents Mississippi's Fourth Congressional District.

