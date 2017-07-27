The Kindness Rocks Project takes Hub City

Painted rocks are popping up all over the Pine Belt as a way to spread cheer and kindness. It's a part of the national Kindness Rocks Project. The rules are simple, inspire others through randomly placed rocks and recruit every person who finds them to spread kindness.

Earlier this week, Bristles Art Studio in Hattiesburg had a rock painting party.

“It's getting everybody young and old involved in art and using art to making people’s day a little brighter,” said studio owner, Lissa Ortego.

This spirit has continued on Facebook. Purvis Pebbles and Oak Grove & Hattiesburg ROCKS post pictures of the painted gems and the people who find them.

"It's great when things like this happen that bring art and communities together,” said Ortego.

The Kindness Rocks Project is something anyone can participate in, its as simple as painting a rock.

