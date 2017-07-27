Forecast: Very hot weather expected in the area today.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

It is going to be hot in the Pine Belt today with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

If you must be outside for and extended period of time please drink plenty of fluids and keep yourself hydrated.

As we head into Friday it will still be hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

A system will move through area late Friday night into Saturday and that will provide a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Drier weather returns for Sunday and Monday.