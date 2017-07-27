School of Library and Information Science Newsmakers

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Several graduates of The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Library and Information Science master’s degree program (MLIS) recently earned recognition for their work, were published or took on new roles in their field.



*Molly Brough Antoine is the new director of the Sam T. Wilson Public Library in Arlington, Tenn.

*Brian C. Barnes, who since 2013 was interim director of the law library at Loyola University, New Orleans, recently assumed the post permanently. He joined Loyola in 2010 as the law library’s deputy director.

*Lindsey Beck is the new coordinator for the Lowndes County, Miss. Imagination Library. The goal of the Imagination Library is to help improve early childhood literacy. Beck previously served as librarian for Sale Elementary School in Columbus, Miss. and as Columbus-Lowndes Public Library's youth services coordinator.

*Sarah Jane Heidelberg, a writer, artist and publisher, recently released her new book “All The Pretty Roses: A Tale of Bittersweet Love and Betrayal” through her publishing company, Ophelia Brown Publishing. Other writings by Heidelberg can be found on her blog, “Move Beyond Stagnancy to Dynamic Force” and at http://OpheliaBrownPublishing.com.

*Rebecca Houston is senior library associate for the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State University. In her previous position as Franklin Academy School Librarian in Columbus, Miss., she was awarded a Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries Award of $6,800 to purchase new books and a $1,500 Natural Science Museum Field Trip Grant for students to visit the Natural Science Museum.

*J.J. Johnson, who worked at Southern Miss University Libraries while earning her MLIS degree, is now the systems librarian for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, Ca.

*Gabriel Morley, who earned an MLIS and Ph.D. in adult education, is the new director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Library System.

*Stephen Parks, state law librarian for the Mississippi Law Library, recently earned the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) award for Best Newsletter. The award is Parks’ fourth AALL award in seven years, including during his time as research/instructional services librarian and director of the Judicial Data Project at Mississippi College.

*Hillary Hamblen Richardson, previously a Humanities Librarian at Mississippi State University, is now coordinator for undergraduate research and information literacy at Mississippi University for Women’s Fant Memorial Library.

*Karla Schmit, head of the Education and Behavioral Sciences Library at Pennsylvania State University, began work as director of the Pennsylvania Center for the Book July 1.

“We’re proud of the accomplishments of these and all graduates of our MLIS program,” said Dr. Teresa S. Welsh, director and professor in the USM School of Library and Information Science. “It’s rewarding for me and my colleagues in the school to see them have such distinguished and successful careers.”

The USM School of Library and Information Science prepares qualified individuals for professional roles in libraries, archives, and other information environments with appropriate knowledge and skills to serve the information needs of their communities. For more information about the school, visit https://www.usm.edu/library-information-science.

