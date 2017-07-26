Jones County church burglary suspects in custody - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County church burglary suspects in custody

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Roderick Zamora Roderick Zamora
Samantha Ballard Samantha Ballard
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested two suspects after a second church in the area was burglarized on Monday morning. 

Surveillance footage of the Indian Springs Baptist Church showed a white male and white female break into the church and steal an undetermined amount of cash. Deputies were able to positively identify Roderick Zamora, 30, of Ovett, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release. 

Zamora later confessed to being the suspect in the Indian Springs security footage, and he also confessed to a church burglary in Ellisville, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed the second suspect to be Samantha Ballard, also known as Samantha Bond, 26,  of Ellisville. She was also taken into custody on Wednesday, according to JCSD. 

The two suspects are expected to make their initial court appearance on Thursday.

