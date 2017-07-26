Jones County church burglary suspects in custody

A second church has been burglarized in Jones county.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested two suspects after a second church in the area was burglarized on Monday morning. Surveillance footage of the Indian Springs Baptist Church showed a white male and white female break into the church and steal an undetermined amount of cash. Deputies were able to positively identify Roderick Zamora, 30, of Ovett, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Dept. press release. Zamora la...More >>
For Hattiesburg's Noelle Carter and her family, the last six months have been tough, to say the least.More >>
