USM National Defense Class makes final presentaions

Students in the University of Southern Mississippi's 'Hacking 4 Defense' course presented potential solutions to Department of Defense and Intelligence Community problems on Wednesday.

The class gives students hands-on experience in understanding and working with the DOD, Homeland Security and the Intelligence Community on actual problems they currently face, according to a Southern Miss press release.

The students gave their presentations on Wednesday evening in Scianna Hall on the Hattiesburg Campus. For more information on the Hacking 4 Defense course, visit the USM website.

