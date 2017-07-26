Two-vehicle accident injures one in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Two-vehicle accident injures one in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Wednesday morning accident in Jones County left one person injured.

Powers, M&M and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 84 East and Highway 184, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Emergency personnel found a pickup truck and a car off the roadway with significant damage. The truck had sustained damage to its front-end, while the car was damaged on its rear passenger side, according to the release. 

The adult, female driver of the pickup truck was transported to a Laurel hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be moderate injuries. One lane of traffic was closed as emergency crews cleared the scene. 

