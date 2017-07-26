Veterans Affairs representatives come to Petal

Veterans Affairs Counselors were in Petal to remind local veterans of the services and benefits that they are entitled to and to check on the status of any claims that they may have.

“The Jackson regional office processes over 15,000 claims every year and we do other services like vocational rehabilitation and employment cases as well," VA representative Darryl Brady said. "What we are trying to do is to improve the veterans experience. We want our veterans to be able to rely on us and to trust us that we are going to day everything that we can to process their claims or take care of their needs.”

Brady also mentioned that the group comes to Petal 3 or 4 times per year. This outreach is also meant for vets who live in the rural areas as well.

“We find that a lot of the veterans are not aware of the benefits or services that they are entitled to," Brady said. "So, it is our responsibility to get out here and meet with our veterans.”

The group would like to reach out to all 82 counties of the state of Mississippi.

