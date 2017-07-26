Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Connect
Laurel church burglarized. Photo credit Indian Springs Baptist Church. Laurel church burglarized. Photo credit Indian Springs Baptist Church.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A second church was burglarized in Jones county on Monday.

Indian Springs Baptist church was broken into Monday morning, according to senior Pastor Richard Clark.

“We have them on video," Clark said. "It’s a well-lit property, but they were bold."

An unspecified amount of cash was taken.

Surveillance video shows two people walking down the hallway of the church after breaking in through a locked window.

One of the suspects turned their back to the camera and walked backwards.

The suspects broke into the office, unplugged the security cameras, stol money and left.

This is the second church burglary that’s been reported this week.

If you have any information, contact the Jones county sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Two-vehicle accident injures one in Jones County

    Two-vehicle accident injures one in Jones County

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-07-26 22:22:02 GMT
    A Wednesday morning accident in Jones County left one person injured. Powers, M&M and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 84 East and Highway 184, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. Emergency personnel found a pickup truck and a car off the roadway with significant damage. The truck had sustained damage to its front-end, while the car was damaged on its rear passenger side, according to the relea...More >>
    A Wednesday morning accident in Jones County left one person injured. Powers, M&M and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 84 East and Highway 184, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. Emergency personnel found a pickup truck and a car off the roadway with significant damage. The truck had sustained damage to its front-end, while the car was damaged on its rear passenger side, according to the relea...More >>

  • Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary

    Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary

  • Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary

    Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-07-26 20:24:26 GMT
    Laurel church burglarized. Photo credit Indian Springs Baptist Church.Laurel church burglarized. Photo credit Indian Springs Baptist Church.

    A second church has been burglarized in Jones county. 

    More >>

    A second church has been burglarized in Jones county. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly