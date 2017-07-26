Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary

A second church was burglarized in Jones county on Monday.

Indian Springs Baptist church was broken into Monday morning, according to senior Pastor Richard Clark.

“We have them on video," Clark said. "It’s a well-lit property, but they were bold."

An unspecified amount of cash was taken.

Surveillance video shows two people walking down the hallway of the church after breaking in through a locked window.

One of the suspects turned their back to the camera and walked backwards.

The suspects broke into the office, unplugged the security cameras, stol money and left.

This is the second church burglary that’s been reported this week.

If you have any information, contact the Jones county sheriff’s department.

